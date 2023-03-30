Eddie Howe pushing Newcastle United to sign Scott McTominay

Newcastle United are ready to step up thier pursuit to sign Manchester Uniyed midfielder Scott McTominay.

As reported by Football Insider, The Magpies are keen to add McTominay to their ranks and are expected to make their move in the summer window.

McTominay has found himself on the fringes at United this season. The signings of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have left The Scot playing second fiddle to Ten Hag’s first eleven.

Injuries have also disrupted the midfielder’s campaign having spent six games in February on the treatment table.

Additionally, Ten Hag seems to trust both Fred and loan signing Marcel Sabitzer more than McTominay at present, leading to the speculation over his future.

Ten Hag is also expected to go into the market for a midfielder in the summer, which would leave McTominay even further away from the first team.

Speculation of Frenkie de Jong just will not go away, with Ten Hag reportedly still desperate to make him part of his Old Trafford revolution.

Jude Bellingham is another name consistently linked with a move to Manchester and both players would no doubt command a starring role in Ten Hag’s side.

Eddie Howe is believed to be a keen admirer of McTominay and will be able to offer the player a stronger guarantee of game time at St. James’ Park.

The Newcastle boss has reportedly told his owners to get a deal for McTominay over the line in the summer.

A sale would also raise funds for United’s summer kitty, with the club in the midst of a record-breaking sale, it is still unclear on who will be writing the cheques in the summer market.

McTomiany would command a decent fee given his age and Premier League experience.

The 26-year-old has played over 200 games for the club, giving his all every time he pulls on the red shirt.

The Scot is also a fully fledged international and excelled in Scotland’s recent opening Euro 2024 qualifying games, scoring twice against both Cyprus and Spain, respectively.







