Man United join the race for Luka Vuskovic as Man City and Paris St Germain make opening offers



Manchester United have entered the hotly-contested race for Hajduk Split defender Luka Vuskovic.

The 16-year-old is on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, but according to 90min’s Graeme Bailey, the Croatian club is in no rush to sell their prized asset.

It is believed that United’s neighbours, Manchester City, have made an opening offer for Vuskovic.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have also submitted a proposal to bring the young defender to le Parc des Princes.

Graeme Bailey reports, “Man City are the first team to make an approach, proposing a deal worth up to €12m.”

“Hajduk believe they can fetch a higher fee and are not ready to agree a sale for him at this moment given the widespread interest in Vuskovic. It is believed €15m is a more realistic valuation.”

“In addition to Man City, there is interest from most of England’s top clubs, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham all showing an interest in the teenager.”

There is also interest in Vuskovic beyond England and France.

Benfica, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are all also big admirers of the player who could be headed for the big stage soon.

Bailey adds that Vuskovic has already made his senior debut for Hajduk, where he has cemented his place as a regular fixture for the team.

It’s easy to see why all the top teams are hot on the youngster’s trail.

“Sources have told 90min that Hajduk would prefer a deal that would see him remain with them for at least one more season.”

“It is believed the player would also prefer such an arrangement.”

United’s history of recruiting all the best young talents from around the world dictates that they will push hard for Vuskovic if they decide to compete against City and PSG for the young star’s services. If the club chooses to push through with a potential deal, it is clear the Red Devils will need to ward off competition from some of Europe’s big boys to acquire Vuskovic.







