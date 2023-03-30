Manchester United are monitoring Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani as possible striker targets



Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani as the club’s pursuit of a reliable goalscorer gathers pace.

Harry Kane is Erik ten Hag’s number one striker target. The Peoples Person had reported that United chiefs have already sanctioned a potential deal for Kane and talks with Tottenham are set to be opened in the coming weeks.

Ten Hag believes Kane can genuinely turn the Red Devils into title contenders and is keen for the player’s services to be secured early enough.

United are however aware of the obstacles that come with negotiating with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

The three-time European Cup winners are not interested in getting drawn into a battle of attrition with Levy over Kane.

United are aware Levy may drag talks into the latter stages of the transfer window to either prevent his talisman from leaving or to squeeze more money out of their top-4 rivals.

It is for this reason that United are exploring other targets.

According to The Manchester Evening News, “Manchester United are keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani and Atalanta goalscorer Rasmus Hojlund should they be priced out of a move for Harry Kane.”

“Hojlund, like Muani, is also tied to his club until 2027 and sources at United expect at least four eminent European clubs to be in the market for an eminent striker in the summer, with Chelsea, and Bayern Munich among them.”

“Napoli striker Victor Osimhen remains of interest to United, while Ten Hag is also an admirer of Benfica frontman Goncalo Ramos and Mohammed Kudus of Ajax.”

Muani joined Eintracht Frankfurt last year as did Hojlund who made the switch to Atalanta last summer. Both have taken their respective leagues by storm.

Muani has scored 16 goals in 35 games for Frankfurt. It was previously relayed that United will need to pay up to €120m to sign the Frenchman.

Hojlund, who is a self-proclaimed United and Cristiano Ronaldo fan, has found the back of the net on seven occasions across 23 Serie A appearances for Atalanta this season.

The Danish superstar grabbed a sensational hat trick for the national team on his debut. He went ahead to score a brace in the subsequent game against Kazakhstan on Sunday.

MEN also added that United are looking to offload the injury-prone Anthony Martial to facilitate a transfer for a world-class number nine.

If available for cut-price deals in comparison to the likes of Osimhen and Kane, Muani and Hojlund would represent incredibly shrewd acquisitions.



