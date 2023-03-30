Manchester United could be without Alejandro Garnacho for season finale



Manchester United are still in the race for two more honours after reaching the FA Cup semifinal and the Europa League quarterfinal.

The Red Devils will also be trying to maintain their top-four status in the Premier League so as to guarantee qualification for the Champions League next season.

However, Erik ten Hag could be forced to be without one his rising stars during the crucial month of May after the latest development surrounding the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Argentina named hosts for U-20 WC

Indonesia were supposed to host the tournament but due to geopolitical problems with Israel, the governing body decided to award hosting rights to Argentina according to Bolavip.

The La Albiceleste had, surprisingly, failed to qualify for the marquee event via the South American U20 Championship but have now been reinstated through their status as hosts.

This could directly impact United’s ability to call upon breakthrough star Alejandro Garnacho who is likely to be called up by Argentina for the tournament as revealed by the outlet.

The Reds did not send the young winger for the South American competition as clubs are not obliged to release players for minor tournaments.

However, FIFA rules state that clubs must release players for the World Cup if they are called up by their respective countries and this could spell disaster for the 20-time English league champions.

Huge blow for Ten Hag

The 18-year-old, who is currently out injured, is expected to be back before the season finishes and Ten Hag must have planned for the FA Cup and Europa League final keeping him in mind.

“Garnacho may be part of the Argentine team for the youth world cup that is coming up.

“Added to this, it should be remembered that Garnacho is recovering from an ankle injury but, as reported by Gastón Edul, he would arrive at the appointment without problems,” the report added.

The U-20 World Cup is slated to be held from 20 May – 11 June 2023 while the Europa League final is scheduled for is May 31 and FA Cup summit clash is set for June 3.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!

Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



