Manchester United linked with Manu Kone and Enzo Le Fee



Manchester United are among the favourites to sign Manu Kone this summer, despite interest from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea are also interested in the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder and, with the player seemingly more likely to move to the Premier League, it could end up being a battle between the two English clubs, although other suitors are likely to emerge.

“Manu Kone is a fine young player who’s making the headlines a bit more recently, with links to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea,” Jonathan Johnson reports in his CaughtOffside column.

And while there is “rumoured interest from PSG,” Johnson does not see the French club “being able to pay the kind of money that would be needed for a signing like Kone.”

That is in large part due to the exorbitant contracts currently on PSG’s books, with the reporter believing that “As long as the contract situations of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi remain unresolved ahead of the summer, it’s hard to see PSG winning the race for Kone, and it’s difficult to see them doing much else with their squad.”

Nevertheless, there is certainly a demand for midfielders in the summer, and as Johnson says:

“Manchester United seem to be one of those, having been linked with both Kone and Enzo Le Fee, who plays for Lorient and is another impressive talent who I expect to be of interest to a number of big clubs right now.”

Both Kone and Le Fee are interesting prospects and would certainly add something different to Manchester United’s midfield options.

The French pair are in the top 3% for successful Take-ons Completed in the ‘Big 5’ leagues in Europe and it seems clear that Erik ten Hag is keen to add a player with excellent dribbling ability to his midfield.

Kone (21) is in fact the more prolific when it comes to beating a defender, completing 2.17 take-ons per 90 minutes compared to Le Fee’s 1.83.

There does appear to be more to the latter’s game, however, with the FC Lorient midfielder completing more tackles, passes, and interceptions per game than Kone.

Le Fee (23) also boasts better direct goal contribution number, have scored five goals, and assisted the same number this season. Kone, meanwhile, has one of each.

Of course, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 do have differences between them and both players are sure to have plenty of suitors in the summer.

Either player would certainly be a valuable addition to Ten Hag’s squad next season. It will probably come down to who is still available when the club gives up on their inevitable pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.

(All stats courtesy of Fbref – for Kone and Le Fee)







