Manchester United ramping up pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

Manchester United’s search for a centre-forward is set to ramp up over the coming weeks, with the summer window fast approaching.

Top of Erik ten Hag’s wish list is Napoli goal machine, Victor Osimhen.

However, as reported by Sport Witness, United will have to move quickly if they are to secure the signing of the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen is widely expected to leave Naples in the summer, with the Italian side slapping a €120 million price tag on his head.

A host of Europe’s top clubs are interested in the striker with Bayern Munich reportedly the latest side to approach the Serie A league leaders.

United are desperate for a world-class forward to join the ranks at Old Trafford, with Wout Weghorst currently leading the line and expected to leave after his loan spell expires at the end of the season.

Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo have left the club since Ten Hag took the reigns and coupled with the inactivity of Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial’s inability to stay fit, the United boss has been left short of options at the point of his attack.

Weghorst has plugged a gap, and to his credit has been consistently available and always ready to give his all.

However the big striker is short on the ability required to operate at the highest level and Ten Hag has made an upgrade his number one priority in the market.

Osimhen will certainly provide that. The 24-year-old has lead Napoli’s charge to their first Serie A title in over 30 years.

With 25 goals in all competitions, Osimhen has proven himself at the top level, scoring in both legs of Napoli’s Champions League round-of-16 win to boot.

If United are to convince Osimhen that Manchester is the place for him, fans will be expecting Ten Hag’s men to mount a serious push for the Premier League title next season.







