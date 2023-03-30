Mason Greenwood told he cannot train for Manchester United



Mason Greenwood will not be returning to training with the Manchester United squad until next season at the earliest.

That is according to a report from The MailOnline, who claim that the club have informed the player that its internal investigation will continue for some time yet.

Greenwood has expressed his desire to return to training as soon as possible, and has held extensive talks with club officials concerning the matter.

He has been suspended by United since January 2022 following charges of attempted rape, assault, and actual bodily harm.

While those charges have been dropped, a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service admitted that the action was taken because of “a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.

Make no mistake, Greenwood’s situation is still a difficult issue for many, and a number of individuals at the club have no desire to see him return.

A number of players in the men’s team are uneasy with the disturbing audio that went online last year.

And that feeling also extends to Man United fans, with Natalie Burrell, founder of the Manchester United Women’s Supporters’ Club, echoes that sentiment, saying, “I don’t think he should play again for Manchester United.”

And even amongst those who do see a way back for the 20-year-old, there is a real sense of hesitancy, perhaps best expressed by United fan Margaret Regan who, when asked by The Athletic how she would feel about Mason Greenwood returning to play for the club, said:

“I wouldn’t be 100 per cent happy. I think I’d choke on it, just for the sake of the club. But I wouldn’t be happy as a woman.”

With Greenwood now out of the picture until next season at the earliest, there is likely to be a sense of relief among many around Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag could do without to distraction, but perhaps more pertinently, it suggests that the club are seriously considering parting ways with the player for good.







