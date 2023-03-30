Rafael Leao: AC Milan give the Manchester United target 15 days to decide where his future lies



Italian giants AC Milan have given Manchester United transfer target Rafael Leao the next 15 days to decide where his immediate future lies.

This is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport who report that AC Milan are unwilling to start next season with the winger’s future unresolved.

Leao’s current terms at the San Siro expire in 2024 and there is still no agreement between the club and the player’s representatives.

The Peoples Person detailed the extent of the obstacles that have stopped the two parties from arriving at a compromise.

Leao wants wages of €7m per season plus a huge signing bonus that would help him pay a fine he was ordered to pay to Sporting Lisbon.

Milan are unwilling to meet the player’s financial demands and in particular, his request for a hefty signing bonus.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, more meetings are scheduled in the coming days to break the deadlock.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese winger returned a day earlier to club training after his exploits with the Selecao during the international break.

For many within AC Milan, this is seen as a positive indication that Leao wants to extend his stay with the Rossoneri.

AC Milan are understood to even be willing to agree to a contract extension with Leao and then sell him in the summer in the full knowledge that they would not lose him for free in a year’s time.

The 23-year-old has been offered to a number of top clubs around Europe but there have been no concrete offers yet.

If there are no breakthrough in talks by Easter, the Serie A champions will list their talisman on the transfer market.

Nevertheless, there remains a steely determination from both sides to come to an agreement regarding the terms soon.

The report also added that in an ideal situation, a new contract would have already been signed by now.

With cracks emerging, there could be an opportunity for United to pounce. The Red Devils are in the hunt for a forward and Leao would be an astute addition.



