Six Manchester United players included in Premier League Hall of Fame shortlist



Six Manchester United players have made the shortlist for induction into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The list is fifteen names long, but the strong United contingent suggests that there will be a couple of Red Devils inducted.

In doing so, they will be following Sir Alex Ferguson, who was himself included in the Hall of Fame alongside rival manager Arsene Wenger.

Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville, and Nemanja Vidic have earned nominations, along with Michael Carrick and Andy Cole.

Ferdinand and Vidic were a rock-solid back pairing during one of the club’s most successful spells, with Carrick regularly holding the fort in front of them.

One-club man Neville had a career spanning 19 years, winning eight Premier League titles in the process – more than any other player on the shortlist by a fair distance in most cases.

Andy Cole scored 95 goals in 195 Premier League appearance on route to five titles of his own at Manchester United.

Michael Owen – who spent the tail end of his career wearing the famous number seven shirt at Old Trafford – also makes the list.

Ashley Cole, John Terry, Tony Adams, Sol Campbell, Jermain Defoe, Les Ferdinand, and Robbie Fowler also make the list.

That makes for a strong preference towards English players, with the only imports aside from Vidic being Petr Cech and Yaya Toure.

It is the third year running in which players will be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Patrick Vieira, and Wayne Rooney made up the first group of Hall of Famers back in 2021.

Sergio Aguero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes and Ian Wright joined them in 2022.







