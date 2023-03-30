Victor Lindelof set to leave Manchester United with Inter Milan a potential option



Manager Erik ten Hag has done remarkably well considering this was his first season in charge at Manchester United and he is set to be ruthless ahead of his second season.

As already reported by The Peoples Person, quite a few senior United stars are set to be offloaded ahead of next summer as the club plans to raise capital for transfer dealings and to trim an already-bloated squad.

One area where the club is stacked with players is central defence and Ten Hag has made his decision regarding whom he prefers in those two slots.

Lindelof on his way out

World Cup winners Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are the go-to pairing at the heart of the defence while club captain Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have seen their game-time drastically reduced.

The Swede is not happy with the minutes he has got and according to Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), he “is leaving Manchester United” at the end of the season after getting frustrated sitting on the bench.

The Sweden international has started just five times in the Premier League with most of his appearances coming off the bench.

Out of his 21 appearances across all competitions, 15 have come from the start and that is a far-cry from the numbers he had racked up under previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Recently, Lindelof had said that he will consider his options in the future. “I want to play, this summer we will analyse the situation and see what is best,” he was quoted as saying.

Inter Milan to snap him up

Ten Hag has also shifted him around a fair bit this season with the former Benfica man playing as an auxiliary defensive midfielder on certain occasions.

The report also stated that the 28-year-old defender has been “offered” to Inter Milan with the Nerazzurri in desperate need of defenders with many stars set to leave.

Lindelof, while being a solid presence is not quite up to the standards expected from an United player and the club are looking to address the situation going forward.

The likes of Kim Min-jae of Napoli, Ajax’s Jurrien Timber and Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.



