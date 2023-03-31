Alvaro Fernandez details his deep Manchester United ambition in frank revelation



Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez has revealed that it is his dream to one day feature for the Red Devils in the Premier League.

Fernandez, who is currently out on loan with Preston North End, spoke to club media and outlined his ambition to represent the United senior team.

The Spaniard, who arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic said, “It was always a dream of mine to play in the Premier League and Manchester United is a big team in the Premier League and across the world.”

“It was always a challenge and a dream to play there and that’s why I’m fighting to be there.”

The 20-year-old shed light on his time so far at Deepdale under the stewardship of Ryan Lowe.

As per Fernandez, he is learning a lot in the Championship and his wish is to continue playing as many games as possible.

The player claimed that he enjoys the hectic schedule as it leaves little time for feeling sorry for oneself in the event of a disappointing result.

Fernandez remarked that PNE’s primary objective this season is to make it to the play-offs and he will do everything in his power to realize this goal.

The full-back narrated just how hard he found it to adapt to life in Manchester, where he now feels firmly at home.

“At the beginning, when I came here to England, I was in digs with an English family. It was very good from them, that they helped me start to speak English. You always have to learn something new, but now I can speak it better!”

“The first year I could only go back at Christmas and summer, so it was hard to come to a new place and a new culture, with a new football team as well. It was hard, but the people have always been good to me in England.”

Fernandez has made 34 appearances for PNE this season and has on more than one occasion been singled out for praise by Lowe.

During this time, he has registered four assists – a relatively decent output. Hopefully, his time in the Championship acts as a launchpad for a senior United debut.



