Erik ten Hag press conference: Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial passed fit



During the international break, Manchester United were facing a crisis up front with two out of three players injured with doubts over their readiness for Sunday’s Premier League game against Newcastle.

But manager Erik ten Hag allayed those fears and gave a positive injury update in that position during the pre-match press conference.

This season’s top-scorer Marcus Rashford had to withdraw from the England squad after suffering a small injury but the Dutchman has insisted that he expects the England international to be ready.

Striker issues

Anthony Martial. the United No 9, has missed a total of 27 games this season but the manager revealed that he has been back in training for a couple of weeks and is expected to be part of the squad.

“I’ve good hope, he trained but he had to dos some treatment, he had to do some individual training, today he joined in with the group. We have one more day. I have a good hope he will be available.”

“He’s (Martial) training, so for two weeks now, I think he can be in the squad on Sunday.”

The need to bring in a striker ahead of next season has been well-documented with the rumour mill linking the Red Devils with every striker under the Sun.

Apart from Rashford, not other player in the squad has hit double figures in terms of goals scored in the Premier League and it has cost United in certain games.

But Ten Hag has refused to get too far ahead of himself and insisted that transfer matters are for later but for now, he is happy with the contribution from all across the squad.

“I think we have players like Bruno, like Jadon Sancho, like Anthony Martial, like Scott McTominay, like Antony dos Santos, we have enough players with the capabilities to score goals, definitely.

“What I said previously, I work in the back on next season but we’re working now on this season, so first of all make sure everyone is available and keep improving the way of play and that’s the best chance of scoring more goals.”

Scott not playing as striker

Loan signing Wout Weghorst has not done as well as people would have liked with only two goals coming since his January move but Ten Hag seems to be happy with his all-round contribution.

Following Scott McTominay‘s sensational international display for Scotland wherein he scored four goals in two games, there were murmurs that Ten Hag could opt to use him up front in a bid to score more.

But Ten Hag sees the Scot as a midfielder and it is unlikely that he will start against the Magpies up front.

“Scott can play in many roles, it’s clear he has scoring capabilities for Scotland but also this season for us he’s a really good finisher but I see him as a midfielder so I think I’m happy with Wout is doing. Because when Wout is in the team the team is performing better.”



