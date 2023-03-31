Gabriel Veiga on the cusp of huge decision that will shape his summer move



Manchester United face a battle to secure midfield target Gabriel Veiga in the summer, as the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City line up to sign the wonderkid.

And according to Spanish outlet AS, matters are further complicated by the player’s uncertain agency situation.

Currently without representation, Veiga is exploring his options. Given his meteoric rise this season, he certainly has his pick. With the transfer fee, salary, and bonuses all considered, a total package of €100m looks likely – meaning a hefty commission is up for grabs for prospective agents, hence the vulture-like circling.

Agents are said to have been contacting clubs around Europe to look for possible contracts to present Veiga, under the guise of already having secured the player’s representation. That would go some way to explaining the myriad of transfer stories relating to the 20-year-old of late, although Celta Vigo’s president’s comments are another big factor.

As reported by The Peoples Person earlier this week, Carlos Mourino accepts that his club have virtually no chance of keeping Veiga in the summer.

And according to Celta Vigo president Mourino himself, at least four Premier League clubs are also said to be interested, along with Real Madrid.

Veiga has a £35m release clause in his contract which, in today’s market, makes him an enormous bargain considering his obvious talent.

He may only have burst onto the seen this season, but he has caught the eye already, with his incredible dribbling ability a particular standout. It in an attribute that Erik ten Hag is keen to add to his midfield as he looks to add more options to help Man United progress the ball up the pitch.

Veiga’s goal threat certainly does not hurt his appeal either, having scored nine goals and provided three assists this season from the middle of the park.

His direct style of play and fearlessness on the ball are certainly qualities that would be welcome at Old Trafford and, at just 20 years of age, Veiga would be an excellent addition to Ten Hag’s squad.

Given the demand for Gabriel Veiga, Man United will need to be at their best to secure the precocious talent, and his tricky agent situation only complicates matters further.

AS does state that Veiga is now losing faith in agents in general, meaning that the option of him forgoing representation altogether remains a possibility. That would certainly add another wrinkle to what is likely to be one of the transfer stories of the summer.







