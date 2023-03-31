Jose Mourinho’s Roma eyeing free swoop for David de Gea at the end of the season



Despite a relatively successful first season in charge of Manchester United, manager Erik ten Hag has a lot of problems to solve ahead of his second season.

Transfer dealings will take precedence with the quest to add a quality striker high on the club’s agenda. There is also a need to bring in a midfielder and a defender.

There are also question marks surrounding David de Gea‘s long-term future at the club. The Spaniard’s current deal expires at the end of this season though the club have the option of extending it by another year.

DDG contract talks stalling

But the Red Devils have been reluctant to do so and have instead begun negotiations over a brand-new contract but on lowered wages. The United No 1 has rejected the club’s first offer.

The Spain international, while being a great shot-stopper, does not have the qualities Ten Hag wants from his keeper. His passing remains erratic while he is reluctant to come off his line to sweep or to claim crosses.

A section of the fan-base have advocated for the club to ruthlessly cut their losses like Manchester City and Arsenal had done with their long-term No 1’s in their pursuit of excellence.

The Reds have been linked with a plethora of keepers including Brentford’s David Raya, Diogo Costa of Portugal and Borussia Dortmund No 1 Gregor Kobel.

But due to the prices being mentioned and the lack of clarity regarding the club’s budget in the summer, the safer option would be keep hold of De Gea for the time-being.

However, former United boss Jose Mourinho could have other ideas. According to Fichajes, the current Roma boss is pondering over a free move for De Gea in the summer.

There is also interest from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain as well as Serie A side Juventus. But Mourinho’s cordial relationship with the United star could prove key.

Roma in for DDG

“Roma would be willing to assess the signing of David de Gea to reinforce the squad led by the Portuguese coach José Mourinho for next season, with the Spanish footballer having several offers from top-level European teams such as Paris Saint Germain or Juventus from Turin.

“The Portuguese coach wants to count on the services of De Gea again, since he is not entirely convinced with the current goalkeepers of the Giallorosso team, in an operation that would mean a significant financial effort for the Italian team,” the report mentioned.

Losing De Gea on a free would not benefit United as he still has a lot to give in the short-term and his experience would help till a new shot-stopper is brought in and he can learn to manage the humungous expectations at Old Trafford.



