Luke Shaw signs new deal at Manchester United



Manchester United have reportedly agreed a new deal with Luke Shaw.

According to David Ornstein (The Athletic), the English left back has signed a new four-year deal at the club.

His current contract was set to expire in 2024.

The report states: “Shaw’s contract is set to mark the first piece of squad shaping concluded by United while bids are in on a takeover.”

“The Glazers have communicated it is business as usual at the club as the ownership talks progress.”

“United triggered the year-option clause in Shaw’s deal in December but have wanted to tie him down for the future given his importance to Erik ten Hag.”

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the above report, tweeting:

“Luke Shaw has agreed a new four-year contract with Manchester United and has already accepted all conditions of the deal. It will be completed soon.”

Shaw has been an integral part of Ten Hag’s side this season.

The arrival of Tyrell Malacia has forced the Englishman to step up his game and cement his place in the first team.

Shaw’s technical security on the ball helps United while playing out from the back.

Since the past few months, he has been one of the first names on the team sheet.

This contract just proves that Ten Hag will reward based on merit.

