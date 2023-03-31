Manchester United competing with Liverpool for Europa League champion Evan Ndicka



The uncertainty surrounding the futures of a few senior Manchester United defenders means there is the possibility of incomings in that department during the summer transfer window.

Both Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have lost their starting berths under Erik ten Hag, who has settled on a partnership of World Cup winners Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Both are unhappy with the number of starts they have got this season and are considering leaving next summer. If one or both leave, the club will have to bring in extra bodies in defence.

New defender could be recruited

The Red Devils have been linked with moves for Napoli’s Kim Min-jae, Jurrien Timber of Ajax and Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio.

One name that has resurfaced recently is Eintracht Frankfurt star Evan Ndicka.

His current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has rejected the club’s latest offer.

Both United and fierce rivals Liverpool are said to be eyeing a Bosman move for the 23-year-old.

“Man United and Liverpool are keen to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Evan Ndicka, sources have told Football Insider.

“Ndicka has rejected multiple attempts by Frankfurt to tie him down to a new contract and the Premier League giants are monitoring his situation,” the report added.

Ndicka on a free makes sense

The Europa League champion has made 35 appearances for Frankfurt across all competitions this season and has scored one goal and provided one assist in those outings.

Liverpool have struggled defensively this season and hence their interest in the France U-21 international.

Being left-footed means he is uniquely placed to come in and play as the left-sided centre-back and act as an understudy to Martinez. A free move for Ndicka makes sense for United.



