Manchester United ‘firmly in the mix’ to sign Juventus star Adrien Rabiot



One look at Manchester United’s available options in midfield makes it apparent that manager Erik ten Hag must be thinking of strengthening in that position ahead of next summer.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek remain sidelined for the long-term while Casemiro is still in the process of serving his four-match suspension on account of his second red card.

The much-maligned pair of Fred and Scott McTominay seem to be the fully-fit options after loan signing Marcel Sabitzer also got injured on international duty.

Midfielder required

The pair of ‘McFred‘ are not the best passers and United need to bring in someone who can cover for Casemiro and Eriksen considering their advancing years,

The likes of Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona, in-demand England sensation Jude Bellingham, West Ham’s Declan Rice and Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia are among those who have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

One interesting option could be going back in for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman was close to sealing a move last season only for the deal to break down at the last moment.

The France international has enjoyed his career-best season this term and has been one of the shining lights for the Turin club in what has been a disappointing season so far.

The 27-year-old has nine goals and four assists in 33 games across all competitions and he can also play as the defensive-minded player as well as further forward.

His contract ends at the end of the current season which makes him an attractive proposition for many clubs. But his mother, who is his agent, can be difficult to deal with while Juventus are also keen to keep him.

However, transfer insider Graeme Bailey has told TeamTalk that a host of Premier League clubs, led by United, are after him but are not sure whether he actually wants to move to England.

Rabiot move back on?

“Adrien Rabiot’s situation is fascinating, he is a very interesting option for a lot of clubs. He gets a lot of criticism from fans, mainly on-line, due to his pay packet – which is not his fault. But within the game he is very highly thought of.

“Manchester United went for him in January and they remain firmly in the mix, as do Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle – if he does indeed have the desire to move, he will not be short of interest.

“But that is one of the main issues here, all the interested parties in England are not 100% convinced that he wants to leave Italy or at the very least that he wants to play in the Premier League.

“Staying at Juventus is a realistic option, but he could be one of the best Bosman frees this summer.”



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!

Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



