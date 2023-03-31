Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton ruled out until mid-April



Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton has been ruled out for a couple of weeks after picking up an injury.

The 36-year-old was ended up with an ankle problem in training before the international break, meaning his recovery is already underway.

“Yeah, unfortunately the day before the Fulham game, I rolled my ankle in training,” Heaton confirmed to club media yesterday.

“Thankfully, it’s not too bad but it’ll mean a couple of weeks out, I think. I should be back some point in April somewhere, hopefully halfway through.

“It’s an occupational hazard unfortunately, a bit of a random one but, yeah, I just went over on the ankle and nicked the ligament.

“I’m in this [protective boot] for another few days then hope to get it back moving again.”

Heaton is an immensely popular figure around Old Trafford and is seen as one of the leaders in the dressing room, despite his lack of playing time.

Jack Butland deputised for Heaton on the bench for United during the 1-0 win over Fulham.

He is likely to do so again until the former Burnley man recovers from his injury, although neither has a realistic chance of displacing David de Gea, who has started 42 of United’s 46 games this season.

It does somewhat highlight Man United’s worrying lack of depth in goal, as a problem to De Gea at this stage could prove incredibly costly.

Butland was last a number one at Stoke City in the English Championship, before making a €1m switch to Crystal Palace in the summer of 2020.

He has started ten matches since, meaning that should United be forced to rely upon the loanee, they may find themselves at a severe disadvantage during a difficult run-in.







Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!



