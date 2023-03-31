Markus Krösche issues hands off warning over Man United target Randal Kolo Muani



Eintracht Frankfurt manager Markus Krösche has issued a hands off warning over Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a striker in the summer and have been heavily linked with a big money move for the France star.

But Krösche warns that Frankfurt have no intention of letting their star player leave within only a year of signing him from FC Nantes.

“Basically, we have no intention of giving up Randal Kolo Muani after just one year with us this summer,” Krösche told Sport1.

“We want to continue to walk the path together with him and not necessarily sell him. Another season with us would certainly do him good,” added the Frankfurt manager.

Krösche is aware of the interest in Muani but adds that it is “understandable and completely fine. He deserves that after his great performance.”

And great performances they have been, with the France star scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in 24 Bundesliga appearances this season.

And with Man United’s need for a quality forward, there is little doubt that they will continue to monitor the player’s situation regardless of Krösche’s comments.

Sport1 does claim that, should Frankfurt part with the player, they will require a bid in the region of €100m to entertain talks.

While that may seem to leave the door ajar, it would be an incredible amount to pay for a player who moved from Nantes on a free transfer only last summer.

With all of that consider – short of a series of events that lead to desperate panic – it seems highly unlikely that United will end up signing Kolo Muani in the summer.

The likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen remain at the top of the shortlist, but there are likely to be other twists and turns awaiting Manchester United’s hunt for a new centre forward.







