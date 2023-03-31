Wayne Rooney dramatically changes tune on Cristiano Ronaldo in latest comments



Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has said that Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary status at Old Trafford is still intact and remains untarnished despite his acrimonious exit from the club last year.

Ronaldo left in bitter circumstances after granting a controversial interview to British journalist Piers Morgan. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner publicly blasted the club and Erik ten Hag on a number of issues including disrespecting him and trying to force him out.

Ronaldo also took a swipe at his teammates and aimed a dig at Rooney himself. During the interview, Ronaldo appeared to call United’s record goalscorer a “rat.”

Ronaldo told Piers Morgan that he did not understand why Rooney constantly criticized him in the media. Ronaldo remarked during the venomous interview, “I don’t know why he criticises me so badly. Probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level.

“I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true.”

Ronaldo was alluding to comments made by Rooney, where the Englishman called for the Portugal captain to be sold so as to allow Erik ten Hag to shape the team the way he deems fit.

In an article with The Times, Rooney wrote, “I think United should let Cristiano Ronaldo go. It’s not that Ronaldo can’t play in a Ten Hag team. He can play in any team. Ronny will always score you goals. But my personal view is that United aren’t ready to challenge for the title now.

“If the reports are true that Cristiano wants to leave the club, then United should allow him to go and get a No 9 in who is going to be there for the next three or four years and really help them build a team that can be successful. Ten Hag has to be given time to do it.”

After the termination of Ronaldo’s contract at Old Trafford was confirmed in November 2022, Rooney insisted that the Red Devils had no other choice and he was not surprised in the least bit that his former club resorted to such drastic measures.

Rooney also branded Ronaldo’s behaviour as “unacceptable.”

It now seems like the D.C. United head coach has had a change of heart regarding his feelings towards Ronaldo.

Rooney now divulges that Ronaldo is still a United great and his standing amongst the Old Trafford faithful will not be swayed by his shameful antics towards the end of his time at the club.

“I suppose he got what he wanted. For Manchester United, it was important to move on as quick as possible from that and really refocus on the group of players who were there and wanted to be there. And I think that’s where Ten Hag has done a really good job in refocusing the players and getting them in a position where they are, obviously, comfortably in the top four, and also winning the [League] Cup.

“I think what he’s done for Manchester United is great. He’s won Premier League titles, won the Champions League, and scored many goals. So I think certainly for the fans and certainly for the players, his former teammates who played with him from my time especially, we’ll never forget what he did for Manchester United.”

Rooney added, “In my eyes, he’ll always be a club legend and it’s a shame the way it ended of course this time round. But I don’t think that takes anything away from his legacy at the club.”

Another player who came to the fore during Rooney’s interview with CNN was Marcus Rashford.

Rooney backed Rashford to go on ahead and break his goal-scoring record for the 20-time English champions. The United legend stated that he is not one to selfishly hold on to accolades and his hope is that as an academy graduate, Rashford can surpass his feat.







