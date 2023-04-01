Diogo Dalot is the Premier League’s fastest right back



Manchester United have the fastest right back in the league this season, with Diogo Dalot clocking in as faster than any other.

A list from statistics site Squawka, who collate and interpret Opta data, has revealed the top ten fastest defenders in the Premier League.

The quickest players have been determined by simply taking the greatest velocity any given player has achieved so far this season.

Diogo Dalot is in fact the second faster defender in the league, with only Kieran Tierney managing greater speed.

The Arsenal left back has achieved a top speed of 35.99km/h, with Dalot in at 35.76km/h.

Of the regular right backs featured on the list – generated by Squawka – the United defender is the quickest, although Adam Smith of Bournemouth is not all that far behind on 35.52km/h.

In a surprisingly distant third place is Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, clocking in a top speed of 35.01km/h.

The top 10 fastest defenders in the Premier League in 2022/23. 🔝 pic.twitter.com/WqT0EjirTO — Squawka (@Squawka) March 30, 2023

Walker usually comes out on top of lists such as these, but at 32 years of age, he may be showing signs of slowing down – although he still ranks highly.

But Dalot’s numbers are very impressive to say the least.

Speed is not everything, but the results do go to illustrate the development of the Portugal star under Erik ten Hag this season.

He has been tasked with getting up and down the pitch to support attacks with underlaps, and United’s strong defensive record suggests Dalot is definitely doing his part in recovering his position.

With excellent pace and good height, Diogo Dalot is finally making use of his physical attributes to become a key member of the Manchester United team.







