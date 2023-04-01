Manchester United and Real Madrid to battle it out for “New Luis Suarez” Goncalo Ramos this summer

Manchester United will be raring to go as the International break draws to a close.

The Red Devils travel to Tyneside for a tricky test against Newcastle United on Sunday, hoping to consolidate their position in the race for top four.

With Anthony Martial still unlikely to feature following a horrific spell on the sidelines this season owing to multiple hip, back, Achilles and hamstring issues, Wout Weghorst will once more be expected to lead the line for United at St. James’ Park.

The Dutchman’s work ethic has been exemplary since his loan move from Burnley in January, but Weghorst has struggled in front of goal for the Red Devils, finding the net just twice in eighteen games.

United are certain to target a centre-forward in the summer and a number of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford as they look for the perfect no. 9 to fit into Erik ten Hag’s plans.

One such name on the summer shopping list is Goncalo Ramos.

The Benfica marksman exploded during the World Cup, starting ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s round of 16 clash against Switzerland, and bagging a hat-trick in the thumping 6–1 victory for the Selecao.

Dubbed the ‘New Luis Suarez’, he has continued his sparkling form at club level, scoring 16 goals in just 21 appearances for the Eagles in the Portuguese first division this season and his outstanding performances in front of goal have not gone unnoticed.

According to AS, Ramos may soon be on his way out of Portugal.

Real Madrid are among a number of Spanish clubs said to be interested in signing Ramos, but as AS reports, they may be the only La Liga side who are able to afford his €100 million price tag.

The Los Blancos are severely short-stocked in the striking department, with veteran Karim Benzema and teenager Alvaro Fernandez, their only options up front at the moment, and it looks increasingly likely that they make a play for a forward of Ramos’s ilk in the summer.

Manchester United are also great admirers of the Portuguese marksmen, and will continue to monitor his progress with a view to a blockbuster move, come May.

It has been a roller-coaster of a season for Ramos, who was out of favour at the start of the season and on his way out of Benfica, only for his fortunes to turn drastically in a matter of months, following the arrival of Roger Schmidt at the helm.

The 21-year-old’s contract at the Estádio da Luz runs out in 2025, and Benfica are aware that holding on to him for much longer may be a proposition well out of their reach.

United desperately need more fire power in attack, and Ramos can be the ideal choice, if they can exploit the uncertainty regarding his future in Portugal.

If they do, they may have finally solved their goal-scoring woes for good.







