Manchester United could pounce for Joao Felix considering Chelsea’s struggles



Manchester United’s hunt for a striker ahead of next season is a well-known fact. However, the prices being bandied about regarding their main targets is what could scupper a potential deal.

Manager Erik ten Hag has really struggled this season with regards to the lack of an elite goalscorer. Apart from Marcus Rashford, no other player has hit double figures in the Premier League.

Both out-and-out strikers — Anthony Martial and loan signing Wout Weghorst have their own set of problems. The Frenchman has had terrible luck when it comes to injuries.

Striker search in full flow

As for the Netherlands international, he has displayed a lot of passion and drive but he has struggled to get on the scoresheet with any real consistency.

It is imperative that an elite goalscorer arrives ahead of next season with the top targets being Victor Osimhen of Napoli, Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Benfica sensation Goncalo Ramos.

The problem is all three players are valued at well over €100 million. While an operation for Kane is likely to cost the club more than €110million, Osimhen is valued at €150million while the Portugal international will cost €120 million.

After the enormous splurge last summer, the club will need to sell well in order to raise funds ahead of a summer onslaught.

One interesting player being looked at is Joao Felix, currently on loan at London side Chelsea from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

It is an open secret that he does not want to return to his parent club due to breakdown in relationship with manager Diego Simeone.

Felix has admitted that he is happy at the Blues but Graham Potter’s side do not have an option to buy clause in the loan deal and no talks have taken place so far.

Chelsea’s record spending means the club will have to navigate the transfer market carefully next season and there are doubts whether they can afford to match Atletico’s valuation of the forward.

Felix is a target

Further complications could happen if the side fail to qualify for the Champions League, something that looks likely at the moment as they are a disappointing 11th in the table.

But yeah, playing the The Champions League is an important decision, but nobody knows the future, so let’s see what happens and then we’ll see,” the 23-year-old had recently commented.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Red Devils are carefully monitoring the situation and could look to pounce if Chelsea cannot arrive at a consensus.

“Manchester United are monitoring his progress on the footballer in the hope that Atlético will agree to make a favorable deal in the summer. This is an old wish of the ‘Red Devils’, who see in the player the angular piece on which to build the revival of the club.”

Atletico are looking at an amount of an amount of around €100 million and United could swoop if they fail to agree a deal with Spurs or Napoli. Felix would be a fine addition in that case and United could do far worse.



