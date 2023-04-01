Manchester United on the hunt for OGC Nice’s €40 million-rated star midfielder Khephren Thuram

Manchester United will look to get back into their groove and resume their march on multiple fronts come Sunday.

The Red Devils face Eddie Howe’s resurgent Newcastle United side in a clash that could have significant ramifications in the race for the top four.

With the Glazers on the verge of completing the sale of the club, things are looking bright for the red half of Manchester.

The 20-time English champions will be actively on the lookout for reinforcements in the summer, and a number of names have been linked with the club in recent weeks.

According to a report by RCM Sport, United are said to be taking a keen interest in Nice’s Khephren Thuram with a view to a permanent move, come May.

Thuram is the son of World-Cup-winning former France international footballer Lilian Thuram, and the younger brother of Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

Named after the Egyptian pharaoh Khephren, the 22-year-old was on the books of AS Monaco’s famed academy, but was let go after failing to make the grade at the Louis II Stadium.

Thuram would instead join Monaco’s Derby de la Côte d’Azur rivals OGC Nice in 2019, where he has prospered since, accruing over a century of appearances despite his age.

His excellent performances in the middle of the park for Les Aiglons this season led to him receiving his first call-up to the France senior national team for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches against the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland last month.

Nice’s assistant manager Frédéric Gioria was effusive in his praise for Thuram during a recent interview.

“Tactically, he has made enormous progress. It’s a godsend to have players like him.

“Before, he went towards the ball too much and asked for it far too often. There are many more reflections in his movements now.”

PSG, Newcastle United and Liverpool also retain an interest in Thuram, but they may soon be joined by several other sides scattered across Europe who are also eyeing the midfielder in earnest.

United have been purring under new manager Erik ten Hag in what has been a scintillating debut campaign so far.

The Red Devils are nowhere close to being the finished article however, and they will certainly look to add depth to their midfield next summer.

Marcel Sabitzer has done a commendable job for United after his hastily concluded deadline day arrival from Bayern Munich.

There remain doubts, however, over whether the man on loan from the Bavarian giants will get a permanent deal next summer amidst links with other midfielders.

Valued at around €40 million, Thuram represents excellent value for money.

Despite hailing from footballing royalty, he has demonstrated enormous resilience to bounce back strongly after early setbacks.

United could do much worse.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!

Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



