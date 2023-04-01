Match report: Brighton and Hove Albion women 0-4 Manchester United women



After Marc Skinner extended his contract at the club earlier in the week, United were looking for three points to maintain their place on top of the league.

Russo and Toone began pressing well, attacking with intent from the off.

Boe Risa got her first WSL start of the season having impressed in cup games, she got dispossessed but won it back and it eventually found Russo, who put the cross in but unfortunately Brighton cleared.

Brighton had a chance to go forward and Turner brought the player down, luckily the Seagulls didn’t make anything of the free kick.

There was a chance to attack again for Batlle down the right, but her cross was cut out by the Brighton keeper.

Earps too had to be on the ball as Lioness Robinson got a shot away, but Earps caught it comfortably.

The first corner of the game came for United, Zelem delivered and it was turned in by a flick of the head from Leah Galton.

Toone was being pushed and pulled but still managed to wriggle free and put in a brilliant cros, but it was just slightly in front of the onrushing Galton and the keeper claimed.

Brighton made a promising attack but United held their line well and it was offside.

Although it had been a dominant display from the Reds for twenty minutes, Brighton were beginning to grow into the game and there were a number of frustrating decisions that United felt should have been given by the referee. Brighton kept nibbling away and cynically pulling players down, there was also a hand ball that went unnoticed.

A corner came for Brighton but the header was well wide.

Tensions were beginning to bubble over, the Ref needed to get a grip.

There was a free kick for United after Ladd was fouled. Zelem delivered and Boe Risa got a head to it, Williams saved and caught it at the second time of asking.

Another free kick came for United and there was another good delivery from Zelem, who had had a busy half. Turner at the far post tried to hook it back towards the centre of the box, but didn’t quite make a clean connection and it was out for a goal kick.

An early attack for Brighton in the second half was coolly dealt with by Mary Earps. Tensions were still high and tackles kept flying in from both sides.

A cross came in for Russo to get on the end of but she was flagged offside.

Skinner made an early change, Rachel Williams came on for Boe Risa.

United were launching wave after wave of attack but Brighton defended well.

Eventually Galton doubled her tally and doubled United’s. A lovely weighted pass from Blundell unleashed Galton who ran past Williams and slotted it home from a tight angle.

The Seagulls had a chance and a powerful shot from outside the area was straight at Earps, who beat it away before collecting.

United thought they’d got another when Galton’s shot was saved into the path of Toone, who poked it in. But the linesman raised his flag.

Russo had another chance to strike but again, but Williams stood tall and made the save.

This allowed Brighton to attack but their shot was saved by Earps.

United got two more goals in quick succession, one each for the super subs. The first was for Rachel Williams, who headed in at the back post from a corner.

Just a minute later and a poor back pass from Brighton saw Garcia pounce and she rounded the keeper, who was a long way out of her area, and slotted it into the open goal.

A great day out for the Red Devils, who maintain their position at the top of the table.

Team: Earps, Batlle, Blundell, Toone, Boe Risa (Williams 58), Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Le Tissier, Turner, Russo (Garcia 78)

