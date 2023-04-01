Paris Saint Germain to rival Manchester United for Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen

Napoli are flying high in the Serie A this season under experienced manager Luciano Spalletti.

The Parthenopeans slapped Torino 4-0 during their last league outing to stretch their massive lead at the top of the table to 19 points.

Victor Osimhen was instrumental in the demolition job against Il Toro, scoring two goals as he led his side to a comfortable victory at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

The Nigerian striker has been in imperious touch this season, racking up 21 goals in just 23 league appearances for Napoli, with many tipping him for a maiden Ballon d’Or if he can keep up his phenomenal goal-scoring run.

The 24-year-old has a contract until 2025 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, and Napoli are aware that it will be tough to hold on to one of the hottest properties in Europe beyond the summer.

Osimhen’s performances have already attracted the attention of Britain’s finest, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City all lining up for his signature.

There may however be a key new player in town.

According to RMC Sport, Osimhen is PSG’s priority target this summer.

PSG’s transfer guru Luis Campos is the man who signed Osimhen for Lille in the summer of 2019 after an excellent campaign with Charleroi in Belgium, which would see him score 20 goals in 36 games, while on loan from German outfit, VfL Wolfsburg.

The Parisians have reportedly singled out the forward as their key man going forward and with the riches on offer at Le Parc des Princes, Osimhen might soon find himself packing his bags for France.

A price tag of a whopping €140 million has been bandied about for the Nigerian striker.

If a sale is not made this summer, Napoli risk Osimhen’s price going down.

I Ciucciarelli do not have the financial muscle to offer their star forward the wages he will now be offered from PSG or clubs in England, thus significantly lowering the chances of him extending his stay in Italy beyond this term.

Only Erling Haaland has scored more goals than Osimhen in Europe’s top five leagues.

His performances have been the key reason behind Napoli’s push for a first league title since 1990.

Manchester United retain a keen interest in Osimhen, and will no doubt rival PSG for his signature.

Wherever he does eventually land up, the summer promises to be interesting for Napoli’s enigmatic forward.