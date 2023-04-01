Player ratings: Manchester United u21s 1-1 Arsenal u21s



Manchester United u21s drew level with Arsenal as things finished 1-1 at Old Trafford on Friday night. Here are our player ratings for the match:

To view a detailed match report, click here.

Elyh Harrison – 7.5 – a great performance in goal making 7 saves and undoubtedly keeping united in the match but it was marred by his mistake on the ball to give away for Arsenals goal.

Jack Kingdon – 6.5 – a solid performance at right back and then centre back in the second half. Was particularly strong in the air.

Willy Kambwala – 8 – a top class performance and was near enough unbeatable at the back. Whether it was tackling dribblers or clearing balls into the box, he mopped it all up. As Mark Dempsey said post match, he was magnificent.

Louis Jackson – 5.5 – was outmuscled and beaten on the dribble a few times before coming off at half.

Sam Murray – 6 – was composed in possession playing out from the back and put a couple of decent crosses in but was caught out in behind defensively by Charles Sagoe Jr a few times.

Tom Huddlestone – 6.5 – showed his quality and experience with some sprayed passes and important tackles in the heart of midfield.

Dan Gore – 7.5 – the key man in midfield, his driving runs were the catalyst for much of United’s attack, including an exceptional run before setting up Mejia for the goal. As ever was no nonsense defensively with some strong challenges.

Omari Forson – 5 – didn’t exert enough influence from the number 10 possession and struggled to maintain possession or build attacks. The rare time he found himself in a dangerous position he made the wrong choice.

Noam Emeran – 5.5 – apart from the rare dribble inside he rarely made an impact before departing at half.

Ethan Williams – 6 – had a few bright moments with his dribbling and pace and could have had a goal with better finishing but it was largely just moments.

Mateo Mejia – 7.5 – an incredible finish for the equalizer on the volley and worked incredibly hard with his pressing throughout the match despite not receiving the best service.

Substitutes

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 5.5 – looked to have the odd silky touch but ultimately drifted through the match after his introduction.

Marc Jurado – 6.5 – a decent if not spectacular performance off the bench. Solid at the back and in possession but rarely got forward.

Charlie Wellens – 5 – came on in an unusual number 10 position and looked out of place, making little positive impact.

Manni Norkett – NA – not on the pitch long enough to have an impact.







Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!



