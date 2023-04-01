Sevilla eyeing ambitious move for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof



After a dismal season last time around, the first thing manager Erik ten Hag did when he arrived was strengthen at the back and his changes have borne fruit.

The arrival of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro has coincided with an upturn in form from the defensive unit and they have together conceded far less than last season.

The Dutch boss has settled on a centre-back pairing of Martinez and Raphael Varane, both World Cup winners, and that has meant very little game-time for previous incumbents Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

Lindelof on his way out?

During the international break, the Sweden international had remarked about his unhappiness regarding the number of minutes he has got at club level.

There is a growing belief that one or both centre-backs could depart for pastures new and the Swede is not short of suitors.

The Peoples Person had reported about Inter Milan’s interest in Lindelof and now Sevilla have also expressed their desire to bring him to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Sevilla, whom United will face in the Europa League quarterfinals this month, have struggled domestically and are currently 14th in La Liga, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Their defence has let them down big time as they have conceded the third-most goals in the division. If they do manage to escape relegation, a lot will be done to fix the leaky defence.

Monchi, Sevilla’ DoF, feels Lindelof could transform the defence according to Fichajes.

Sevilla interested in Lindelof

“It is precisely with this new road map in the transfer market with which they would try to convince the aforementioned Víctor Lindelof to set course for Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

“Thus having a great role in the Seville team, reinforcing in passing a Defensive plot that without a doubt is one of the great weak points of a Sevilla that, thanks to its sports director Monchi, wants to be back on top after a year to be forgotten,” the report added.

Lindelof is valued at €15million according to Transfermarkt and his sale, coupled with the departures of other senior stars, could help the club in their pursuit of an elite striker and possibly a midfielder as well.



