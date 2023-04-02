Burnley to use Vincent Kompany’s expertise to seal the deal for Manchester United-linked goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen



While an elite striker and a midfielder remain top priorities ahead of next season for Manchester United, many will argue that bringing in a new goalkeeper should also take precedence.

That is because of David de Gea‘s unsuitability to manager Erik ten Hag‘s style of play. The Dutch boss wants his team to play a high-line and to able to beat the opposition press effectively while building attacks.

For that to happen, the goalkeeper needs to be able to play out from the back with both short and long-range passing while also having the ability to come off the line to either sweep or claim crosses.

New GK required at OT

Unfortunately, the United No 1 remains a top-class shot-stopper but the remaining attributes are missing in his game.

That is why he has lost his place in the Spanish national team and the Dutchman is also aware of the need to change things going forward.

The Spaniard’s current deal expires at the end of the season and the club are locked in talks over a new contract. The goalie has rejected the club’s first offer.

The Red Devils have been linked with quite a few shot-stoppers across Europe including David Raya of Brentford, Porto’s Diogo Costa and Borussia Dortmund No 1 Gregor Kobel.

A relatively young goalkeeper who has entered that list is Anderlecht shot-stopper Bart Verbruggen.

He has enhanced his reputation by becoming the Belgian side’s new No 1 and was also called up by Holland for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and Gibraltar.

His performances for Anderlecht, especially in the Europa Conference League, where he did not concede a single goal during a penalty shoot out against PFC Ludogorets Razgrad, has alerted not only United but also Liverpool to his services.

Burnley to beat United & Liverpool in race for Verbruggen

However, The Sun have reported that Championship high-flyers Burnley, who are headed to the Premier League, could steal a march on the two giants of English football using a former Manchester City superstar.

Current Clarets manager Vincent Kompany, who was formerly manager at Anderlecht, is trying to use that to his advantage and seal a deal for £15million.

“Burnley chief Vincent Kompany wants to snatch Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from his old club Anderlecht.

“Verbruggen, 20, looks one of the best prospects in Europe and the Clarets boss is back on his trail after attempting to bring the stopper with him to Turf Moor last summer,” the report said.

Verbruggen has played 31 times in all competitions this season and has kept 10 clean sheets.



