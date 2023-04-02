Confirmed Man United XI vs Newcastle United: Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer the midfield duo



Marcus Rashford is fit and starts for Manchester United today against Newcastle at St James Park.

Rashford had been a doubt after pulling out of England’s Nations League qualifiers due to a knock.

Antony will play on the right wing, with Bruno Fernandes between them and Wout Weghorst once again up front.

In midfield, Scott McTominay’s fine form for Scotland sees him win a place and Marcel Sabitzer is favoured over Fred alongside him.

Diogo Dalot is restored at right back ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Luke Shaw is at left back and Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez the centre back pairing.

David de Gea is in goal.

With Tom Heaton injured, Jack Butland is the main keeper on the bench, with Nathan Bishop also named.

Anthony Martial is the big comeback on the bench and will be hoping to get minutes.

They are joined on the bench by Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Fred, Facu Pellistri and Jadon Sancho.

Christian Eriksen is not in the squad despite having returned to training.

Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho are still injured.