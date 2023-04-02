Erik ten Hag disappointed with lack of desire from Manchester United against Newcastle United



Erik ten Hag lashed out at Manchester United’s horrendous performance in their 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United.

The Red Devils were sloppy and lethargic for the majority of the game, toothless in attack.

They managed to register just one shot on target.

“Today the best team won, I hate to say it.”

“It hurts me to say that the other team had more passion and desire.”

“After we went into the attacking zones, we created nothing.”

🗣 "They wanted to win more than we did." Erik ten Hag admits that the better team won pic.twitter.com/qats9hPiQ0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 2, 2023

Newcastle were up for it today, with the crowd behind them.

St. James Park was rocking, and it played a big part in intimidating this United side.

Ten Hag’s men did not seem hungry for the three points.

United now find themselves dragged back into a race to secure Champions League qualification.

The Magpies have now displaced United to go 3rd in the Premier League.

With both teams tied on points, United have a worse goal difference.

Ten Hag will be disappointed with his team’s poor performances away from home.

His team face an intense April, with plenty of fixtures congested due to the World Cup.

It will be interesting to see how he rotates his teams from now on.

