Erik ten Hag says Wout Weghorst has a good chance of securing permanent Man United transfer



Erik ten Hag says Wout Weghorst has an excellent chance of securing a permanent transfer to Manchester United at the end of the season.

Weghorst was a January loan signing from Burnley and had been on loan at Turkish club Besiktas in the first part of the season.

Despite playing 18 games since his arrival at Old Trafford, the 6ft 6in striker has only managed two goals – one in the Carabao Cup and one in the Europa League, leading many to speculate that he is simply not good enough to become a permanent fixture at Old Trafford.

But speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of today’s Premier League match against Newcastle United, the manager said the 30 year old has every chance of securing a transfer.

“Of course [there is a chance],” Ten Hag said.

“I think he’s doing a lot of elements of football really well. He’s doing a really cool job for us.

“Pressing. He’s the leader of the process in the pressing. He starts the press.

“He’s taking over positions, his link up play, they’re doing really well.

“He’s making great movements, he’s making space for others. He’s also good in the set plays.

“So he has a really [good] contribution to the performance of this team.

“This team after Christmas, I think we’ve played 25 games and we lost two games. So you can see, and he played nearly all the games, so he is really part of that success.”

Weghorst is likely to start again for United today as Anthony Martial is nursed back to fitness.

Earlier in the presser, Ten Hag indicated that Martial could be in the squad after a long layoff, but it is thought that the Frenchman is unlikely to start the match.