Juventus join race for Manchester United target Marcus Thuram’s signature

Manchester United’s search for a proven goal threat continues as striker Marcus Thuram’s stock rises across Europe. The sought-after Borussia Monchengladbach forward has promising potential. He will soon be a free agent within the next three months, making him an ideal solution for Erik ten Hag’s frontline and budget.

However, securing the French attacker’s signature will be no mean feat. He already has 12 goals and three assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances this season.

It is common knowledge across Europe’s elite clubs that Thuram is also set to leave Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer.

Despite United reportedly contacting Thuram’s camp recently, the striker is still undecided in regard to his future (via Calcio Mercato).

What’s more, Juventus has joined the race for the Frenchman’s signature behind fellow Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Juventus are meticulously assessing the value of a free transfer for the attacker. They have made ground toward evaluating what margins would be required, but nothing is set in stone yet.

While Marcus Rashford has been prolific this season, the need for a forward to the lead line well into the future of Old Trafford is clear.

Relying on one player for a season’s goal haul is risky business. The anxious atmosphere around the Theatre of Dreams following Rashford’s injury is a testament to United’s need for an established goal scorer.

Borussia Monchengladbach‘s free agent has all the makings of a top striker.

The Red Devils will need to hasten their pursuit if they hope to have a frontline boasting not one but two gifted talents that go by the name Marcus.