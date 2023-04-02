Marcus Rashford drops his worst display of the Premier League season against Newcastle



Manchester United’s away day travails continued on Sunday as they succumbed to a disappointing 2-0 loss at the hands of Newcastle United.

The lack of control in the midfield was the main source of joy for the Magpies but there was there was very little impetus from United’s attackers throughout the game.

Marcus Rashford is enjoying the best season of his life and it is safe to say that he has shouldered the majority of United’s goalscoring burden this season.

Rashford has failed to score in the last four games

He is the only Red Devil to reach double figures in the Premier League but recently, there has been a case for manager Erik ten Hag to have a word with the Mancunian.

When Rashford does not score, he tends to drift out of games and his familiar failing of allowing his head to drop has been visible in recent games.

While it is still not a major cause of concern but the England international has now failed to score in his last four appearances for United.

And in those four games, Rashford has looked a shadow of his former self. Sunday was probably the worst he has played this season.

And the statistics back that up. He only had 29 touches of the ball and finished with a passing accuracy of a only 74%.

Poor show against Newcastle

He failed to find a teammate from any cross while failing to dribble past Kieran Trippier even once.

He looked timid in his approach play and it seemed like the hosts wanted it more than the 25-year-old. He lost all four of his ground duels and also failed to challenge any aerial duel in the entire game.

Rashford had no shots on target and no key passes and lost possession 10 times.

An angry Erik ten Hag even commented at the end of the game that United had no joy on the left

It was not the best day in the office for Rashford and unfortunately, when he fails to score, United tend to lose. Ten Hag substituted the bright Antony to bring on Jadon Sancho in the hope that Rashford would flicker into life.

Nothing of that materialised and United paid a heavy price.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!

Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



