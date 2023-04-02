Match report: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United



Manchester United have lost 2-0 to Newcastle on the road.

It was a lively start to the match with Newcastle forcing an early corner. It was cleared by United who tried to unleash Antony on the counter but he was dispossessed.

Rashford made an early burst forward for the Reds but he couldn’t quite get through the defence.

The first real chance for United came for Weghorst, but the angle was too tight and he could only find the side netting.

Fifteen minutes in and De Gea was forced into a brilliant double save as the cross came in and found the head of Isak. He palmed it away but into the path of Willock, who hit it at De Gea, who was still sprawled on the floor.

Newcastle were the better team, launching more attacks but United were getting frustrated by their nibbling challenges which seemingly went unpunished. Rashford expressed his annoyance, Antony had a confrontation and Ten Hag was in the ear of the fourth official.

United felt like they should have had a penalty when Fernandes was brought down in the area but the ref waved the Reds appeals away.

Another chance for Newcastle as Sean Lingstaff took a shot that was a fraction wide of the post.

At the other end, United won a corner. It was delivered by Shaw who found Antony near the back post, who took it first time on the volley but he couldn’t keep it down.

The second half began much like the first half with Newcastle on the front foot.

Saint-Maximin was getting the better of Dalot as he kept darting past him but his cross was headed out by the defender.

Despite Ten Hag making some substitutions, it was Newcastle who made the breakthrough. Willock in the centre of goal headed it in for the hosts after Saint-maximin did well to keep it in and headed it back towards him.

It was bleak viewing for United fans as the Reds showed no sign of getting back into it.

Substitute Martial had a chance to level but his shot was deflected wide.

De Gea denied Joelinton from doubling Newcastle’s lead pushing it onto the bar.

Lindelof’s first touch provided an opportunity for United but his header was over the bar.

At the other end Newcastle were more clinical as Wilson headed past De Gea to make it 2-0.

That result took Newcastle above United in the table.



Team: De Gea, Dalot, Varane (Lindelof 83), Shaw, Martinez (Pellistri 83), Fernandes, McTominay (Fred 82), Sabitzer, Antony (Sancho 62), Weghorst (Martial 62), Rashford

