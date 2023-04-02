Paul Scholes believes Manchester United lacked quality against Newcastle United

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was unhappy with his former side’s sloppy performance against Newcastle United.

The Red Devils suffered their seventh loss of their season, as they were beaten 2-0 by a strong Newcastle side.

Eddie Howe’s men were up for it from the first minute.

The loss against United in the Carabao Cup final would have left deep scars in their minds, and it seemed like the players wanted revenge.

United were awful in attack and managed to register just one shot on target.

They could not control the game in midfield and missed Casemiro and Christian Eriksen’s technical quality.

In his post-match show with Jamie Redknapp, Scholes stated:

“Casemiro is a big loss – we’ve seen what he’s brought to this Manchester United team in terms of experience and leadership.”

“Newcastle played really well. If you walked away from this game and they’d scored four or five, you wouldn’t be surprised.”

Scholes went on to criticise United’s attack.

He called Antony a ‘one trick pony’ after the Brazilian failed to threaten Newcastle’s steady defence.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping for a reaction from his side as they look ahead to a difficult month.

