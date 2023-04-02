Player ratings: Newcastle United 2-0 Man United

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Newcastle United at St James’ Park in the Premier League today. Here are our ratings:

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 6.5 – Didn’t have much to do, due to Newcastle’s wayward shooting. What he did do, he did well.

Diogo Dalot 5.5 – Started OK but was poor in the second half.

Raphael Varane 7 – Good performance from United’s Rolls Royce. Looked confident in defence and carried the ball forward regularly, distributing it intelligently.

Lisandro Martinez 7 – Good defending as always from Licha.

Luke Shaw 6 – Defended OK but did little going forward.

Bruno Fernandes 5 – Not doing too well in the deeper role.

Marcel Sabitzer 6 – Did nothing wrong but want to see more from him.

Antony 6 – Was great at the start of the game and opened Newcastle up a couple of times with his tricks and flicks.

Scott McTominay 4 – Totally ineffective in the more advanced role. A little better in the second half when playing deeper.

Marcus Rashford 6.5 – Was well-patrolled and didn’t get much of a look-in either on the left or right.

Wout Weghorst 5 – Was pretty invisible.

Substitutes:

Jadon Sancho 6 – Looks short of confidence.

Anthony Martial 7 – Good to see him back in that last line of defence.

Fred 6 – Not much impact.

Victor Lindelof 4.5 – Could have scored from his first touch. Responsible for second goal.

Facundo Pellistri 6 – Not much impact.