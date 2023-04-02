Player ratings: Newcastle United 2-0 Man United

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Newcastle United at St James’ Park in the Premier League today. Here are our ratings:
(A score of 6 is around average)
David de Gea 6.5 – Didn’t have much to do, due to Newcastle’s wayward shooting. What he did do, he did well.
Diogo Dalot 5.5 – Started OK but was poor in the second half.
Raphael Varane 7 – Good performance from United’s Rolls Royce. Looked confident in defence and carried the ball forward regularly, distributing it intelligently.
Lisandro Martinez 7 – Good defending as always from Licha.
Luke Shaw 6 – Defended OK but did little going forward.
Bruno Fernandes 5 – Not doing too well in the deeper role.
Marcel Sabitzer 6 – Did nothing wrong but want to see more from him.
Antony 6 – Was great at the start of the game and opened Newcastle up a couple of times with his tricks and flicks.
Scott McTominay 4 – Totally ineffective in the more advanced role. A little better in the second half when playing deeper.
Marcus Rashford 6.5 – Was well-patrolled and didn’t get much of a look-in either on the left or right.
Wout Weghorst 5 – Was pretty invisible.
Substitutes:
Jadon Sancho 6 – Looks short of confidence.
Anthony Martial 7 – Good to see him back in that last line of defence.
Fred 6 – Not much impact.
Victor Lindelof 4.5 – Could have scored from his first touch. Responsible for second goal.
Facundo Pellistri 6 – Not much impact.