Antony wins March goal of the month for Manchester United

Antony has won a second consecutive goal of the month after pipping Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford in a fan voted poll.

The goal came in United’s 4-1 victory over Real Betis as Antony made it 2-1 to the Reds.

It was a trademark left-footed curler from the Brazilian, which topped the shortlist as he found the top corner to restore the Reds’ lead.

Antony’s strike received 23% of the vote with Marcus Rashford‘s strike in the return leg receiving 22% of the vote.

Garnacho’s match-winning strike against West Ham in the FA Cup was also just a fraction behind in the poll, receiving 21% of the vote.

There were two other nominations that reached double figures, another of Marcus Rashford‘s goals, the opener against Real Betis, and Sabitzer’s flick against Fulham.

It’s the fourth time this season that Antony has won goal of the month.

He first won in September with his debut goal for the club. He latched onto a clever through ball from Marcus Rashford, kept his composure and fired the Reds into an early lead against Arsenal.

In October his strike against City bagged the award despite the eventual result, which saw United lose 6-3.

Then in February, he won the award again for his goal against Barcelona which sent United into the last 16 in the Europa League. He curled a pinpoint effort into the bottom corner, putting the Reds into the lead in the second leg.

Antony has come under scrutiny in recent weeks for his inability to strike with his right foot, making the cut-back inside and onto his left more inevitable for his opponents to protect against.

However, it hasn’t prevented Antony from scoring some fabulous and crucial goals for United.