Casemiro’s importance to Manchester United is frightening



If ever there was a clearer sign that Manchester United need to bulk up their midfield this summer, yesterday’s venture against Newcastle was just that.

Casemiro: suspended. Christian Eriksen: injured. Fred: benched. Even if he were fit, Donny van de Beek, who was deployed as a second striker during his development at Ajax, isn’t even considered as an option in this list anymore.

Erik ten Hag made the outlandish decision to field Scott McTominay in the number ten role as Bruno Fernandes was instructed with the task of creating from deep alongside Marcel Sabitzer.

At half-time, it was obvious that this needed to be reversed; actually, it was as clear as day this was not working much longer before the referee blew his whistle.

With no Casemiro, however, Ten Hag felt he had to get creative. The Dutchman clearly demonstrated that he does not trust a traditional midfield without the Brazilian lynchpin, hence the Guardiola-esque reshuffle.

In a similar note to the 6-3 loss against Manchester City earlier this season in which he selected McTominay over Casemiro, Ten Hag’s choice to not choose Fred against Newcastle was naive.

Eddie Howe’s midfield is athletic, busy, and tenacious. All of the attributes which United fans, regardless of their viewpoint on him, would attest to Fred being able to match up against.

Instead, McTominay, Fernandes, and Sabitzer were fielded in an unfamiliar arrangement to make up for Casemiro’s absence.

And his absence is telling, as depicted through Ten Hag’s unusual tactical setup suggests a slight panic, but also statistically.

United have lost the same amount of games when with and without Casemiro.

That’s to say: 38 games with – four losses; nine games without – four losses.

That means United lose only 10.5% of matches when the Brazilian is playing, but 44.4% when he is not. There is a clear overreliance and necessity for the four-time Champions League winning midfielder to be present in United’s starting XI.

Again, statistically, Sabitzer and McTominay’s metrics do not look too bad in comparison to Casemiro’s. They both can tackle and both can intercept. But Casemiro does more, he tackles the opponent’s mind through clever positioning and reading of the game as well as ousting them through tenacity and dogged spirit, all of which the other two lack in boatloads when compared to their teammate.

No one could have foreseen Casemiro’s disastrous recent two months in which he has received two red cards – but this lack of foresight has cost United in crucial moments.

Considering that Ten Hag would rarely change his midfield when all are present and available (Casemiro; Eriksen; Fernandes), it is obvious that his hand is being dealt for him. United do not have the adequate challengers in the team to let him rotate safely.

If United are to become a consistent force that can challenge on all fronts – for titles, not just top four – then elite quality signings in midfield are required to subsidise any potential losses through injury or suspension and to create a machine-like system in which each component pushes the other whilst working in unison.

