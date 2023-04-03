Daniel Levy has reportedly vowed to never do business with a Manchester club again

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has no intention of selling Harry Kane to Manchester United, this summer.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Levy has adopted a policy to not engage in any business with either club from Manchester.

The policy has come from the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City, that Levy sanctioned back in 2017.

Levy is said to have ‘never forgiven himself’ for letting Walker go to the blue side of Manchester, having seen him turn into one of the best right backs in the league over the last six seasons.

Now, the Spurs chairman has reportedly vowed never to do business with a Manchester club again.

However, Kane is no closer to signing a new deal in London and with his current deal expiring at the end of next season it’s looking increasingly likely that this campaign could be Kane’s last at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Levy is a smart operator when it comes to looking after his pennies at Spurs and knows that Kane leaving for free at the end of the next campaign would represent a huge blow, on and off the pitch.

With City’s recent capture of Erling Haaland and Liverpool and Chelsea seemingly focussing eleswhere, United have emerged as the frontrunners to sign England’s captain.

Bayern Munich are also believed to be monitoring the situation closely but are not used to parting with the kind of figures Levy will demand.

It’s believed Kane carries a price tag of £100 million, which could be shaved if Spurs fail to qualify for next seasons Champions League.

Should United offer the money Levy wants for his star man, he will be facing a wrestle with his ego as to whether he lets Kane depart to a Premier League rival now, or see him move for nothing next year.

Kane looks a perfect fit at Old Trafford; an almost guarantee of goals, experience and Premier League know-how would give Erik ten Hag a serious chance to mount a title charge next season, with Kane desperate to end his career with silverware in the bank.