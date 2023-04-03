Facundo Pellistri in line for a new bumper deal with club meetings set for next week



Manchester United have informed Facundo Pellistri of their wish to improve his current contract in an effort to secure his future at Old Trafford.

Pellistri arrived at United from Penarol in 2020 but had to wait for more than two years to make his senior debut for the Red Devils.

The Uruguayan is enjoying a relatively fruitful campaign under Erik ten Hag and is now an established member of the squad.

This term, Pellistri has made eight appearances for United in all competitions. Most of Pellistri’s appearances have come as an impact substitute, where he has impressed.

On the eight occassions the 21-year-old has featured for United, he has contributed one assist.

The Peoples Person reported that alongside Anthony Elanga, Pellistri is also pencilled in for a loan spell next season.

It seems that United are keen to tie down Pellistri to a longer stay according to César Luis Merlo.

Merlo says, “Next week there will be a meeting between Manchester United and Facundo Pellistri‘s agent.”

“The club has already let him know that it wants to improve the contract that expires on 6/30/2025.”

“The meeting will delve into issues of money and the duration of the new relationship.”

🚨La semana próxima habrá una reunión entre Manchester United y el agente de Facundo Pellistri.

*️⃣El club ya le hizo saber que quiere mejorarle el contrato que vence el 30/6/2025, pero en el encuentro se profundizarán temas de dinero y duración del nuevo vínculo. pic.twitter.com/CbN2HUUMQp — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) April 3, 2023

That United have elected to discuss fresh terms with Pellistri shows just how high the player stands in Ten Hag’s estimation.

Ten Hag has repeatedly talked up Pellistri and the high potential he possesses. Pellistri himself once divulged that he has his manager’s full confidence and that this drives his hunger to succeed and win trophies.

