GA Cup match report: Manchester United u17s 0-1 Columbus Crew u17s



Manchester United u17s came up against the highly rated Columbus Crew in a must win fixture to round out the group stage at the Generation Adidas Cup in a 60 minute match.

Columbus applied a high press early on, forcing a mistake from United and winning a free kick on the edge of the box just two minutes in. The Crew looked to confuse United with a training ground routine that saw a number of players running around the dead ball but Adam Berry was wise to it and blocked the shot out.

Seconds later, Gabriele Biancheri couldn’t clear the wide free kick into the box, allowing for the loose ball to be lashed just inches over the United goal.

William Murdock was called into action for the first time in the eighth minute, but it was a tame shot for the United keeper to get down and smother.

The left lane opened up perfectly for Victor Musa in the 13th minute, but he was too unselfish looking for Biancheri in the middle and the play fizzled out.

A sensational thread of the needle pass from Crew’s Taha Habroune split United’s backline to pick out the right winger running through but fortunately for United it was just offside.

In the 18th minute a huge chance came for Habroune with the ball laid off to him inside the box, but Murdock was out quick to cut off the angles and block the shot.

Seconds later Habroune turned supplier to slip through the Columbus forward, but Murdock was there to save again denying Cole Mrowka.

Just before the half, some great intricate passing play by the Crew worked the ball into the box and a clever reverse pass by Mrowka found Cooper Flanary, who went down in the box but the referee waved it off, leaving it deadlocked at 0-0 going into the break.

An early second half chance came to United as Ethan Wheatley peeled out to the left wing to pick up the ball and found Berry central on the edge of the box, but the United skipper went for the one timer and fluffed his lines, sending the ball well wide.

Things got much harder for United five minutes into the half as Jacob Devaney was sent off for a second yellow after tripping up the Crew midfielder in the centre of the park.

Combination play down the left for Crew ended with a low cross in to Mrowka, who audaciously went for a backheel flick that Murdock was down to save.

A rare chance for United came late in the match when Sekou Kaba brought down Murdock’s clearance and played Wheatley into the right channel to take a low shot that went straight into the palms of the keeper.

Into injury time, Owen Presthus’ corner for the Crew was curled in straight at goal and just tipped onto the bar by Murdock and before the rebound could be finished the ref came to Murdock’s rescue for a push on the keeper.

One last chance came United’s way, Berry’s corner dropped in the box for Reece Munro, but the defender couldn’t get his shot through the bodies in the congested area.

Four minutes into three minutes of injury time and the Crew worked their way through United to open the chance for Mrowka from 10 yards out, sliding the ball into the bottom right corner, only to be denied by an unbelievable save by Murdock.

Presthus’ corner couldn’t be kept out this time though, as an unbelievable Olimpico goal straight from the corner found the back of the net to give Columbus Crew the late victory.

The defeat sees United finish second in their group but with only four points to their name, United were bottom of the second place rankings and didn’t advance to the knockout stage. United’s young players will play a further four consolation matches during their time in Florida though.

United: Murdock, Kamason, Munro, Mills, Mantato, Fitzgerald, Devaney, Biancheri (Scanlon 40), Berry, Musa (Kaba 40), Wheatley

