Jeremie Frimpong: Manchester United receive transfer boost as Bayer Leverkusen sign replacement for Dutch right back



Manchester United have received a boost in their hopes of signing Bayer Leverkusen right back Jeremie Frimpong.

The 22 year old is one of United’s prime targets for the summer, with Erik ten Hag keen on bolstering his side’s right flank.

We earlier covered Florian Plettenburg’s report claiming that United had opened talks with the player’s agent.

According to Patrick Berger (Sport1), Leverkusen have agreed on a deal to sign America MG right back Arthur, who will arrive in the summer.

Done deal ✍🏼: Arthur will be a new Bayer Leverkusen player in summer. The 20yo Brazilian right-back completed medicals in 🇧🇷. América MG get a fee of €7m. Contract until 2028. Jeremie Frimpong (interest from ManUnited) and/or Timothy Fosu-Mensah could leave the club. @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) April 3, 2023

This could pave the way for an Old Trafford move for Frimpong.

Berger tweeted:

“Arthur will be a new Bayer Leverkusen player in the summer. The 20yo Brazilian right-back completed medicals in América MG get a fee of €7m.”

“Contract until 2028. Jeremie Frimpong (interest from ManUnited) and/or Timothy Fosu-Mensah could leave the club.”

Frimpong is one of the most exciting young right backs in Europe.

He has had a stellar season in the Bundesliga, registering eight goals and six assists.

He would offer a new dynamic to Man United’s right flank and aid attacking moves.

Diogo Dalot’s form has taken a dip in recent games, so Ten Hag could be looking at an additional option to add balance to his team.

