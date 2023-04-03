Luke Shaw signs new four-year contract at Manchester United



Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2027.

Shaw’s previous terms were set to expire in 2024, but according to The Athletic, the Englishman is set to extend his stay with United by four more years.

As per The Athletic, Shaw and the club have been negotiating for several months. A breakthrough has now been made.

“A positive conclusion has now been reached, with Shaw putting pen to paper that will keep him at United until at least 2027.”

“Shaw’s contract marks the first piece of squad shaping concluded by United while bids are in on a takeover.”

“The Glazers have communicated it is business as usual at the club as the ownership talks progress.”

That Shaw has been handed fresh terms is indicative of the 27-year-old’s importance and value to Erik ten Hag.

With several players, including Marcus Rashford, David de Gea, Fred and Diogo Dalot, also in talks over new deals, United can now focus on these other fronts in the full knowledge that Shaw’s future has already been secured.

Last month, The Peoples Person detailed that, at the moment, De Gea’s situation is the most urgent considering the fact that the one-year extension clause on the player’s current contract was not extended.

United are keen to retain De Gea’s services but on significantly reduced terms from his rumoured €375,000-a-week.

Dialogue with Rashford and his representatives is also expected to gather pace in the coming months. Although, like in the case of Fred and Dalot, the Red Devils have a bit of breathing room.

The one-year extension clauses in the cases of Rashford, Fred and Dalot were exercised.

With a report this morning indicating that Ten Hag is plotting a ruthless exodus this summer, with several of the first team’s stars set for permanent departures, it is clear that Shaw is very much in the manager’s plans for the future.

