Man United have opened talks with Jeremie Frimpong over summer transfer



A renowned and respectable journalist claims that Manchester United have already opened discussions to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

United are known to be keen on signing a right back and Frimpong’s name has been linked with the club on a number of occasions.

The fact that he is a Dutch international means he will be well-known to United manager Erik ten Hag.

And German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg has today confirmed that talks have already progressed between United and Frimpong’s agent.

“Talks between his agent Jeffrey Lemmert and @ManUtd have started!,” Plettenberg tweeted.

“1st round was very positive. Ten Hag admires the player. Frimpong is open to leave Leverkusen in summer. Contract until 2025.”

❗️Excl. News #Frimpong: Talks between his agent Jeffrey Lemmert and @ManUtd have started! 1st round was very positive. Ten Hag admires the player. Frimpong is open to leave Leverkusen in summer. Contract until 2025. Top season of the 22 y/o: 8 ⚽️/ 9 🅰️! #MUFC @SkySportDE 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/IsNAnC1ED4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 3, 2023

Frimpong started his career in Manchester City’s academy before joining Scottish club Celtic in 2019.

He was then bought by Leverkusen two years later, in 2021, for €11 million.

His market value as per Transfermarkt.com is now €35 million but with two years left on his contract, the Bundesliga side are likely to want significantly more.

At the start of the season, right back was considered a transfer priority, with little belief from fans in either of the current incumbents, Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

But a purple patch of form from the Portuguese Dalot before the World Cup meant that the urgency to strengthen the position was reduced.

Wan-Bissaka then came into the team after the World Cup due to an injury sustained by Dalot during the tournament. To everyone’s delight, the Englishman found the form of his life and at that point, it looked like United had two excellent options in the position.

But with both recently dipping in form again, the addition of a world-class option such as Frimpong has become a priority again and if Plettenberg is right, the club has already started the process to make their transfer dream a reality.