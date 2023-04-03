Manchester United bidders eagerly waiting as fresh fears about the Glazers emerge



Manchester United bidders are eagerly awaiting feedback from Raine Group after second proposals for the takeover of the Red Devils were tabled.

Amidst the wait, there are fears that the Glazers could make a dramatic u-turn and refuse to sell up while citing the ongoing banking crisis as the ultimate reason.

The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson reports, “The bidders for Manchester United hope to receive a response to their latest offers this week amid fears from at least one potential buyer that the Glazers will ultimately cite the banking crisis as a reason for not selling.”

“There remains uncertainty regarding the American family’s intentions. This has sparked discussions with at least one of the prospective buyers that the six siblings could choose not to sell and claim the banking crisis prevented them from reaching their desired price.”

Jackson adds, “With the cost of borrowing rising, any offer involving debt is becoming more expensive. If this makes Ratcliffe more conservative, the Glazers may not get the bidding war they hoped for and could argue their demands were not met.”

A sign of the current unstable and tumultuous times in the global financial sector, several mammoth banks have recently fallen and come tumbling down.

The Peoples Person detailed Credit Suisse’s struggles that led them to be taken over by their biggest competitor, UBS.

Last month, Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and triggered the most significant financial crisis since 2008. The $212bn tech lender abruptly fell to pieces.

Jackson details that there is no expectation for an immediate end to United’s sale process.

BBC’s Simon Stone notes that despite these doubts, the leading prospective buyers, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, remain committed to taking over the reins at Old Trafford.

Even if United were to slump and fail to qualify for the Champions League, both Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe would remain interested in purchasing the club.

As per Stone, both regard the 20-time English champions as a long-term venture and would not be put off by temporary hurdles.