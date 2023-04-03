Manchester United can take advantage of Paulo Dybala’s €12 million release clause at AS Roma



AS Roma striker Paulo Dybala has been a revelation since joining last summer.

The Argentine is Jose Mourinho‘s most reliable goalscorer, racking up 10 goals and 6 assists in 21 games in the Serie A.

Despite being one of Roma’s most important assets, the 29 year old is said to have an absurd release clause of €12 million in his contract.

According to calciomercato, the club are desperate to initiate talks with his agent Antun and renew his existing deal.

The report states: “Roma, as mentioned, would like to cancel that annoying 12 million clause which only applies to foreign countries but which remains a sword of Damocles over the Friedkin’s head.”

“Dybala’s contract should have gone from 4.5 million to 6 million, including bonuses, but the feeling is that the figure could be higher as long as the clause is eliminated.”

The Argentine’s extension will depend on whether Roma will land Champions League football next season.

Manchester United could consider Dybala as an option up front.

Erik ten Hag is said to be looking for a striker in the next transfer window, with Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane touted as prime targets.

Dybala could be a left-field shout, especially considering his release clause.

He is tactically intelligent and can operate anywhere across the front four positions.

In the prime of his career, Dybala would offer world-class quality in attack and change United’s goal output significantly.

