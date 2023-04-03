Manchester United players in heated exchange after defeat to Newcastle United

Manchester United suffered a blow in their hopes for Champions League qualification yesterday (Sunday) by losing to top four rivals, Newcastle.

United endured a frustrating afternoon on Tyneside, comfortably being outplayed by their hosts who eventually ran out winners by two goals to nil.

Erik ten Hag’s men have now gone three Premier League games without scoring, conceding nine in the process.

Since the horror show at Anfield last month, United have drew a blank at home to lowly Southampton and suffered defeat at Newcastle.

United players were visibly disgruntled throughout the game as they failed to get a foothold at any point across the ninety minutes.

As reported by The Sun, tensions then appeared to boil over after the match, with captain Bruno Fernandes ordering his teammates to applaud the travelling fans at the full-time whistle.

Fernandes was spotted barking at a section of his teammates who looked to be on their way down the tunnel without acknowledging the United supporters.

Sky Sports cameras then picked up Diogo Dalot engaging in an angry exchange with Antony, who was subbed toward the end of the game.

It was bad afternoon all round for United, who once again failed to perform away from home against a top six side in the Premier League.

The trend must be becoming a worry for Ten Hag, as he continues to attempt to change the mentality at Old Trafford.

There has been obvious progress under the Dutch coach but United need to improve their ability to control a hostile crowd if they are going to get back to challenging the elite.

United now face back-to-back home games against Brentford and Everton, respectively and will be expected to get back on track with nothing less than six points.