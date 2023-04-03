Manchester United to target Tottenham Hotspur skipper Harry Kane for “priority position” this summer

Manchester United succumbed to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United on Sunday, a result that has severe ramifications in the race for top four.

Wout Weghorst led the line for the Red Devils at St. James’ Park, his nineteenth successive start in United colours, but he struggled from the off.

The lanky Dutchman failed to register a shot on target and was largely ineffective with his link-up play in what was a bad day at the office.

Anthony Martial came on in the second half and had United’s best chance of the game, but his shot was well blocked.

The Frenchman has looked in fine nick whenever he has been on the pitch, but constant injury troubles has meant he has been forced to sit out for large portions of the season.

United will be on the lookout for fresh blood in attack come summer, and a number of names have been linked with the club in recent months.

Transfer guru David Ornstein has an update on one such name on the list in his new piece for The Athletic, which sheds light on Tottenham Hotspur skipper Harry Kane’s immediate future.

According to Ornstein, the 29-year-old remains at the top of Erik ten Hag’s list for the summer.

The renowned journalist writes: “People close to United — who will … remain anonymous to protect relationships — say Erik ten Hag is sold on Kane as his first choice for a new centre-forward.”

The 29 year old has often been responsible for carrying the side and is currently Spurs’ top scorer with 23 goals in all competitions.

Kane’s contract, a six year deal he signed in 2018, expires in 2024.

This has led to a barrage of rumors in the transfer columns, with a number of clubs being linked with a move for the Tottenham Captain.

Spurs remain adamant that Kane is not for sale, but they will be aware that if they do not accept offers this summer they risk losing him for free next year.

With Antonio Conte’s sacking, the club find themselves at a genuine risk of losing out on a place in the Champions League next term, which may take a serious toll on their finances.

There are also other factors at play.

Daniel Levy is infamous for being a hostile force during negotiations, which will not make matters any easier.

The Spurs chairman’s proclivity for dragging deals to the very last minutes of deadline day is well known.

Bavarian giants Bayern Munich have also kept a keen eye on Kane, but there remain doubts over whether he would want to leave England.

Manchester United have been linked with Kane since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s days at the helm and the Red Devils will be aware that they may never have a better opportunity to sign the Englishman.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson have also been tracked by United in recent months, but there is no one better suited to Ten Hag’s style of play than Kane.

Over the years, the Englishman has been a constant source of goals. He is a forward who can link up play brilliantly and is a leader in the dressing room to boot.

If United can get a deal for him over the line, they may be able to quell their woes in attack once and for all.