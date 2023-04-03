Manchester United u17s start strongly in illustrious Generation Adidas Cup



Manchester United u17s kicked off their trip to the United States of America for the illustrious Generation Adidas Cup on Saturday with a victory over Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps.

The elite youth competition started back in 2007 and looks to pit top academies from around the world against MLS youth sides.

This year’s tournament is being hosted at the famous IMG Academy campus in Florida.

United started things off strong with a 1-3 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps with a brace from Victor Musa and one from captain Adam Berry.

Impressing stateside and in England, Musa has been garnering some attention after Athletic Bilbao discovered his eligibility, although United will be unlikely to willingly let the talented 16 year old depart.

United’s next opponent was the typically strong DC United, a club with a strong connection to Manchester United with Wayne Rooney currently the first team manager.

As the most successful club in the cup’s history, alongside River Plate, DC United proved to be a tough obstacle and held United to a 0-0 draw before the American side ran out 6-7 winners in the penalty shootout.

The format, similar to the EFL Trophy in England, meant United picked up one point for the rest while DC United were awarded two.

United’s final group match comes on Monday against the thus far unbeaten Columbus Crew.

With only one team in the group being guaranteed advancement to the round of 16, United will need to win to ensure their spot in the next round, although advancement could still be possible with the six best second place sides almost moving on.

But no matter what the result, United’s time in America won’t be up as a series of showcase matches will be played between those clubs that exit the tournament early to ensure all of the youngsters receive plenty of experience, with seven matches guaranteed.

United’s final group match will be streamed live on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass at 2:30 PM Eastern Time or 7:30 British Summer Time.

